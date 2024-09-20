The Nigeria Customs service Federal operations unit, Zone C says its seizure profile within two months stands at over five hundred million naira

The Controller of Federal Operations unit Zone C Owerri Michael Ugbagu said this while briefing journalists on the Zone’s recent achievements in its anti-smuggling drive.

Between July and September, 2024, the Nigeria Customs service, Federal Operations unit Zone C was successful in seizures made within its areas of coverage in the South East and South South region which worth over five hundred million naira

Although, there is a reduction in the nefarious activities of the Economic saboteurs within the last two months as the service intercepted 49,699 sachet of various brand of tramadol, 3,350 bottles of various cough syrup with Codeine without NAFDAC number

The reduced activities lately, is due to determined efforts of operatives in the anti-smuggling drives within the administrative jurisdiction of the Nigeria Customs service.

