The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has been urged by the Network of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria to be neutral and ensure the police force’s impartiality in the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election, scheduled for September 21, 2024.

During a pre-election press conference, Comrade Victor Kalu, National Coordinator of the Organization, alongside fellow CSO members emphasized the importance of police neutrality in the upcoming Edo State gubernatorial election, Citing concerns over recent detentions of Edo State Security Corps members, and emphasising the need for a free and fair electoral process.

