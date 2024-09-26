Justice Haleema Salman of the Kwara State High Court will today deliver judgment in the Offa bank robbery case.

The judgment was initially tentatively fixed for 2nd of August but later postponed till today, Thursday.

The case has been on for almost six years.

The presiding judge, Justice Haleema Salman had adopted final written addresses which contained arguments of the two lead counsels in the case, Rotimi Jacob (SAN) for the state and Mathew Emeribe, the defence counsel.

Six suspects, including a police officer, Michael Adikwu (now deceased), Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye, and Adeola Abraham, were detained in connection with the bloody bank robbery event on April 5, 2018 in Offa, Kwara State.

More than 30 persons including policemen were killed in the incident.

Ayoade Akinnibosun and four others are currently standing trial in the case which began on November 11, 2018.

The five suspects were charged to court by the Police for criminal conspiracy to rob the banks, murder of nine policemen and other citizens, and illegal possession of firearms.

Michael Adikwu died in police custody while the remaining five pleaded not guilty.

Justice Haleema Salman began reading the judgement at fourteen minutes past nine this morning.

Rotimi Jacob is the lead prosecuting counsel while the lead defence counsel, Nathaniel Emeribe is not in court but represented by AS Abdullahi.

More update soon…

