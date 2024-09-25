The Federal High Court in Abuja, has restrained the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors, National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party from tampering with or dissolving the Executive Committees of the party in Rivers State.

The court also restrained them from constituting any interim committee to replace the officers of the party at the state, local governments and ward levels who are pro Nyesom Wike, in Rivers.

Justice Peter Lifu issued the order while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by the PDP Rivers State Executive Committee led by Aaron Chukwuemeka and his counterparts at the local governments and ward levels.

Justice Lifu also ordered the PDP national body and others not to tamper with or dissolve the local governments and ward leadership of the PDP in Rivers State who were said to have been elected along with the State Executive Committee this year at various congresses of the party.

In an enrolled order obtained the court ordered that on no ground shall the tenure of the Rivers PDP executive Committees at the State, local governments and the wards be truncated by the defendants.

Besides, the judge also ordered that the defendants must not in anyway allow or permit any other group or persons to perfume the duties and functions of the PDP State, local governments and Ward officers elected between July 37 and August 31, 2024.

