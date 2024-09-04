Greta Thunberg, a climate activist, and many others were arrested on Wednesday after occupying a University of Copenhagen building to demand an academic boycott of Israeli universities, Danish media reported.

Images showed the 21-year-old activist being escorted out of a college facility by police while wearing a black-and-white keffiyeh scarf wrapped across her shoulders.

Thunberg shared images on Instagram of riot police entering a building where the group “Students against the Occupation” were staging a protest.

A Copenhagen police spokesman said six people have been arrested in connection with the demonstration.

Three of them “are suspected of forcing their way into the building and blocking the entrance”, he added.

The six were released several hours later, according to the police spokesman.

Students against the Occupation said in an Instagram statement that “while the situation in Palestine only gets worse, the University of Copenhagen continues cooperation with academic institutions in Israel”.

“We are occupying” the university’s “central administration with one demand: academic boycott now.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up encampments at universities around the United States and Europe since last spring to protest against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and occupation of Palestinian territories.