China on Wednesday said that its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launch into the Pacific Ocean was successful.

The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force launched an ICBM with a dummy warhead at 8:44 a.m., according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency. The missile then fell into a predetermined region in the Pacific Ocean’s high seas.

The launch, according to report, was a component of the rocket force’s yearly training regimen that tested the functionality of weapons and equipment.

According to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, Wednesday marked the first time in 44 years for China to test-fire an ICBM toward the Pacific Ocean.

China’s defense ministry said it had notified related countries in advance of the test and that the launch was not aimed at a certain country and was conducted in line with international laws and practices.

