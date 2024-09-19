The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa alongside service chiefs have paid a sympathy visit to the government and people of the state over the flood incident that affected over a million people.

According to the CDS, the devastating news of the floods moved almost everyone in the country as those who are getting their lives back from 13 years of insurgency are now victims of another disaster.

Advertisement

He assured of the support of the Defence Department of the country in assisting the Borno State Government achieve its mandate and to secure lives and property of the citizens.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa alongside service chiefs have paid a sympathy visit to the government and people of the state over the flood incident that affected over a million people.

According to the CDS, the devastating news of the floods moved almost everyone in the country as those who are getting their lives back from 13 years of insurgency are now victims of another disaster.

Advertisement

He assured of the support of the Defence Department of the country in assisting the Borno State Government achieve its mandate and to secure lives and property of the citizens.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa alongside service chiefs have paid a sympathy visit to the government and people of the state over the flood incident that affected over a million people.

According to the CDS, the devastating news of the floods moved almost everyone in the country as those who are getting their lives back from 13 years of insurgency are now victims of another disaster.

Advertisement

He assured of the support of the Defence Department of the country in assisting the Borno State Government achieve its mandate and to secure lives and property of the citizens.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa alongside service chiefs have paid a sympathy visit to the government and people of the state over the flood incident that affected over a million people.

According to the CDS, the devastating news of the floods moved almost everyone in the country as those who are getting their lives back from 13 years of insurgency are now victims of another disaster.

Advertisement

He assured of the support of the Defence Department of the country in assisting the Borno State Government achieve its mandate and to secure lives and property of the citizens.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa alongside service chiefs have paid a sympathy visit to the government and people of the state over the flood incident that affected over a million people.

According to the CDS, the devastating news of the floods moved almost everyone in the country as those who are getting their lives back from 13 years of insurgency are now victims of another disaster.

Advertisement

He assured of the support of the Defence Department of the country in assisting the Borno State Government achieve its mandate and to secure lives and property of the citizens.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa alongside service chiefs have paid a sympathy visit to the government and people of the state over the flood incident that affected over a million people.

According to the CDS, the devastating news of the floods moved almost everyone in the country as those who are getting their lives back from 13 years of insurgency are now victims of another disaster.

Advertisement

He assured of the support of the Defence Department of the country in assisting the Borno State Government achieve its mandate and to secure lives and property of the citizens.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa alongside service chiefs have paid a sympathy visit to the government and people of the state over the flood incident that affected over a million people.

According to the CDS, the devastating news of the floods moved almost everyone in the country as those who are getting their lives back from 13 years of insurgency are now victims of another disaster.

Advertisement

He assured of the support of the Defence Department of the country in assisting the Borno State Government achieve its mandate and to secure lives and property of the citizens.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa alongside service chiefs have paid a sympathy visit to the government and people of the state over the flood incident that affected over a million people.

According to the CDS, the devastating news of the floods moved almost everyone in the country as those who are getting their lives back from 13 years of insurgency are now victims of another disaster.

Advertisement

He assured of the support of the Defence Department of the country in assisting the Borno State Government achieve its mandate and to secure lives and property of the citizens.