The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has arrived Edo state as he visits the Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin City to ascertain troops level of preparedness in support of the Nigeria Police for the conduct of the off cycle gubernatorial election in Edo State scheduled for 21 September 2024.

General Musa is also scheduled to meet with relevant stakeholders as they seek effective collaboration in making the election rancour free.

