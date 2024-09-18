The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed a new board of directors for Keystone Bank to ensure continued growth.

The new board is headed by Lady Ada Chukwudozie who s joined by five non-executive directors and two executive directors.

The composition of the new board is – Lady Ada Chukwudozie (Board Chairman), Non-Executive Directors: Abdul-Rahman Esene, Mrs. Fola Akande, Akintola Ayodeji Olusoji, Obijiaku Samuel, and Senator Farouk Bello, Executive Directors: Ladi Oluwole and Abubakar Usman Bello

Lady Chukwudozie brings nearly three decades of business strategy and management experience to the board while the non-executive directors offer expertise from various sectors, while the executive directors provide specialized knowledge in risk management and client services.

Keystone Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Hassan Imam, while welcoming the new board expressed confidence in the new board, citing their wealth of experience as instrumental in the bank’s growth and positioning.