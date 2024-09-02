The Toronto Police have arrested a Canadian-Nigerian woman, Amaka Sonnberger, for calling for the mass killing of Nigerians in Canada.

In a statement titled: “Suspected hate-motivated threatening investigation, woman arrested,” the Toronto Police Service confirmed the arrest and provided details of the ongoing case.

In a virtual meeting on TikTok, Sonnberger threatened to poison Yoruba and Benin people.

She is being charged with uttering threats and will face a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Advertisement

The case is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offense, with the Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit actively involved in the investigation.

The statement reads: “Toronto Police have arrested a woman in connection with a suspected hate-motivated threat investigation.

The arrest follows a report received on August 28, 2024, regarding a threatening incident.

Authorities allege that on or around August 25, 2024, Amaka Sonnberger, 46, of Toronto, posted online content threatening the lives of specific members of the Nigerian community.

Advertisement

“Sonnberger was taken into custody on September 1, 2024, and has been charged with uttering threats.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 2201 Finch Avenue West.

“The investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offense. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.”