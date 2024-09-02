Hajia Dada Yar’Adua, mother of the former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua is dead.

She died Monday evening in Katsina, Katsina state at the age of 103.

She is also the mother to the late Shehu Musa Yar’adua a revered politician.

The deceased is survived by her four remaining children and many grandchildren.

Sources close to the family disclosed that Hajia Yar’adua will be laid to rest Tuesday afternoon.

