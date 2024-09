The Owa Obokun Adimula and paramount ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran is dead.

He was aged 87 years.

According to source within the palace, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran was said to have died on Wednesday at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife after a brief illness.

The palace confirmed his death in an official statement issued on Thursday.

Oba Adekunle Aromolaran reigned for forty years.