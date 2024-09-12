The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland and the paramount ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran is dead.

According to source within the palace, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran was said to have died on Wednesday at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife after a brief illness.

The monarch’s death was confirmed in an official statement from the palace.

The source also said some traditional rites typically performed following of a king are being carried out.

As at the time of filling this report, operatives of the Department of State Security Service and the Nigeria Police are said to have taken over the Palace to prevent movement of people.

Oba Adekunle Aromolaran who died at the age of eighty-seven reigned for forty year.