Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnmadi Kanu has directly told Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court Abuja. in open court to recuse herself from his trial.

Mr Kanu vehemently ordered his counsel Alloy Ejimakor to sit down while he stood up from the dock to address Justice Nyako.

He based his remarks on the Supreme Court decision wherein the Supreme court questioned the jurisdiction of where alleged broadcast he made which he federal court is charging him on was made.

He also read a part of the judgment of the Supreme Court, where alleged biased against Justice Nyako was raised

