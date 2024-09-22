The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has emerged victorious at the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

Okpebholo defeated his main challengers, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo, and that of the Labour Party, Olumide Akpata.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Faruk Kuta, declared Okpebhole as the winner of the poll at the collation centre in Benin City, the state capital on Sunday.

The APC candidate polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Ighodalo, who polled 247,274 votes while Akpata of the LP came a distant third with 22,763 votes.

