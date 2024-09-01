Government at all levels have been advised to formulate robust healthcare policies and institute innovative initiatives to improve healthcare practices as well as address the exodus of doctors from the country.

This formed the basis of discussion at a conference organised by the Nigerian Society for Hematologists and Blood Transfusion in Ibadan.

For some years now, the Nigeria’s health sector has been facing a significant brain drain crisis, with many healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Advertisement

According to reports, between 2021 and 2022, a staggering 13,609 healthcare workers migrated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom alone.

That is why the Nigerian Society for Haematologists and Blood Transfusion during their recent annual conference suggested ways forward amidst the shortage of manpower in the profession.

The keynote speaker, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, urged governments at all levels to emulate Lagos State’s policies, making the health sector attractive to practitioners who have left the country.

Medical experts here believe that making the health sector attractive to Healthcare professionals through adoption of innovative means would help address brain drain and improve health patients outcome.

Advertisement

Government at all levels have been advised to formulate robust healthcare policies and institute innovative initiatives to improve healthcare practices as well as address the exodus of doctors from the country.

This formed the basis of discussion at a conference organised by the Nigerian Society for Hematologists and Blood Transfusion in Ibadan.

For some years now, the Nigeria’s health sector has been facing a significant brain drain crisis, with many healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Advertisement

According to reports, between 2021 and 2022, a staggering 13,609 healthcare workers migrated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom alone.

That is why the Nigerian Society for Haematologists and Blood Transfusion during their recent annual conference suggested ways forward amidst the shortage of manpower in the profession.

The keynote speaker, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, urged governments at all levels to emulate Lagos State’s policies, making the health sector attractive to practitioners who have left the country.

Medical experts here believe that making the health sector attractive to Healthcare professionals through adoption of innovative means would help address brain drain and improve health patients outcome.

Advertisement

Government at all levels have been advised to formulate robust healthcare policies and institute innovative initiatives to improve healthcare practices as well as address the exodus of doctors from the country.

This formed the basis of discussion at a conference organised by the Nigerian Society for Hematologists and Blood Transfusion in Ibadan.

For some years now, the Nigeria’s health sector has been facing a significant brain drain crisis, with many healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Advertisement

According to reports, between 2021 and 2022, a staggering 13,609 healthcare workers migrated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom alone.

That is why the Nigerian Society for Haematologists and Blood Transfusion during their recent annual conference suggested ways forward amidst the shortage of manpower in the profession.

The keynote speaker, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, urged governments at all levels to emulate Lagos State’s policies, making the health sector attractive to practitioners who have left the country.

Medical experts here believe that making the health sector attractive to Healthcare professionals through adoption of innovative means would help address brain drain and improve health patients outcome.

Advertisement

Government at all levels have been advised to formulate robust healthcare policies and institute innovative initiatives to improve healthcare practices as well as address the exodus of doctors from the country.

This formed the basis of discussion at a conference organised by the Nigerian Society for Hematologists and Blood Transfusion in Ibadan.

For some years now, the Nigeria’s health sector has been facing a significant brain drain crisis, with many healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Advertisement

According to reports, between 2021 and 2022, a staggering 13,609 healthcare workers migrated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom alone.

That is why the Nigerian Society for Haematologists and Blood Transfusion during their recent annual conference suggested ways forward amidst the shortage of manpower in the profession.

The keynote speaker, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, urged governments at all levels to emulate Lagos State’s policies, making the health sector attractive to practitioners who have left the country.

Medical experts here believe that making the health sector attractive to Healthcare professionals through adoption of innovative means would help address brain drain and improve health patients outcome.

Advertisement

Government at all levels have been advised to formulate robust healthcare policies and institute innovative initiatives to improve healthcare practices as well as address the exodus of doctors from the country.

This formed the basis of discussion at a conference organised by the Nigerian Society for Hematologists and Blood Transfusion in Ibadan.

For some years now, the Nigeria’s health sector has been facing a significant brain drain crisis, with many healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Advertisement

According to reports, between 2021 and 2022, a staggering 13,609 healthcare workers migrated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom alone.

That is why the Nigerian Society for Haematologists and Blood Transfusion during their recent annual conference suggested ways forward amidst the shortage of manpower in the profession.

The keynote speaker, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, urged governments at all levels to emulate Lagos State’s policies, making the health sector attractive to practitioners who have left the country.

Medical experts here believe that making the health sector attractive to Healthcare professionals through adoption of innovative means would help address brain drain and improve health patients outcome.

Advertisement

Government at all levels have been advised to formulate robust healthcare policies and institute innovative initiatives to improve healthcare practices as well as address the exodus of doctors from the country.

This formed the basis of discussion at a conference organised by the Nigerian Society for Hematologists and Blood Transfusion in Ibadan.

For some years now, the Nigeria’s health sector has been facing a significant brain drain crisis, with many healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Advertisement

According to reports, between 2021 and 2022, a staggering 13,609 healthcare workers migrated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom alone.

That is why the Nigerian Society for Haematologists and Blood Transfusion during their recent annual conference suggested ways forward amidst the shortage of manpower in the profession.

The keynote speaker, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, urged governments at all levels to emulate Lagos State’s policies, making the health sector attractive to practitioners who have left the country.

Medical experts here believe that making the health sector attractive to Healthcare professionals through adoption of innovative means would help address brain drain and improve health patients outcome.

Advertisement

Government at all levels have been advised to formulate robust healthcare policies and institute innovative initiatives to improve healthcare practices as well as address the exodus of doctors from the country.

This formed the basis of discussion at a conference organised by the Nigerian Society for Hematologists and Blood Transfusion in Ibadan.

For some years now, the Nigeria’s health sector has been facing a significant brain drain crisis, with many healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Advertisement

According to reports, between 2021 and 2022, a staggering 13,609 healthcare workers migrated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom alone.

That is why the Nigerian Society for Haematologists and Blood Transfusion during their recent annual conference suggested ways forward amidst the shortage of manpower in the profession.

The keynote speaker, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, urged governments at all levels to emulate Lagos State’s policies, making the health sector attractive to practitioners who have left the country.

Medical experts here believe that making the health sector attractive to Healthcare professionals through adoption of innovative means would help address brain drain and improve health patients outcome.

Advertisement

Government at all levels have been advised to formulate robust healthcare policies and institute innovative initiatives to improve healthcare practices as well as address the exodus of doctors from the country.

This formed the basis of discussion at a conference organised by the Nigerian Society for Hematologists and Blood Transfusion in Ibadan.

For some years now, the Nigeria’s health sector has been facing a significant brain drain crisis, with many healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Advertisement

According to reports, between 2021 and 2022, a staggering 13,609 healthcare workers migrated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom alone.

That is why the Nigerian Society for Haematologists and Blood Transfusion during their recent annual conference suggested ways forward amidst the shortage of manpower in the profession.

The keynote speaker, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, urged governments at all levels to emulate Lagos State’s policies, making the health sector attractive to practitioners who have left the country.

Medical experts here believe that making the health sector attractive to Healthcare professionals through adoption of innovative means would help address brain drain and improve health patients outcome.