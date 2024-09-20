The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has sympathised with the people of Bode Saadu in Moro Local Government Area of the state over the flooding which affected many households.

Dr Sulu-Gambari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, described the situation as quite unfortunate.

He sympathised with the affected victims over the loss of property and dislodgement from their respective homes saying: “I received the news of the incidence with worries and discomfort. My heart and prayers are with you at this crucial period.”

The Emir thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his prompt response and visit to the scene of disaster even as he appealed for adequate support for the affected families.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari therefore urged religious leaders in Ilorin Emirate and beyond to be more prayerful to Almighty Allah for maximum protection against calamities and disasters in Kwara State and Nigeria at large.