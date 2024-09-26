Senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin (AKA Falz) have written to critic, Vincent Otse, popularly called, Very Dark Man, demanding a retraction of his statements on Tuesday said to be defamatory against them.

This was contained in two letters issued by Mr Falana’s law firm and signed by one of its lawyers, Taiwo Olawanle.

Advertisement

VDM had claimed in a video and audio recording shared across several online platforms, that the Falanas’ allegedly connived with Bobrisky to pervert the cause of justice for financial gains and to get a presidential pardon for the former convict.

Falz also denied the insinuation of being involved in a homosexual affair with Bobrisky.

They described the entire publication as a vicious, wicked and reckless ploy to impugn their reputations and lower them in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public.

They are demanding an immediate retraction of the “offensive and derogatory” publication as well as a public apology within 24 hours, failure of which they will seek legal redress.

Advertisement

Senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin (AKA Falz) have written to critic, Vincent Otse, popularly called, Very Dark Man, demanding a retraction of his statements on Tuesday said to be defamatory against them.

This was contained in two letters issued by Mr Falana’s law firm and signed by one of its lawyers, Taiwo Olawanle.

Advertisement

VDM had claimed in a video and audio recording shared across several online platforms, that the Falanas’ allegedly connived with Bobrisky to pervert the cause of justice for financial gains and to get a presidential pardon for the former convict.

Falz also denied the insinuation of being involved in a homosexual affair with Bobrisky.

They described the entire publication as a vicious, wicked and reckless ploy to impugn their reputations and lower them in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public.

They are demanding an immediate retraction of the “offensive and derogatory” publication as well as a public apology within 24 hours, failure of which they will seek legal redress.

Advertisement

Senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin (AKA Falz) have written to critic, Vincent Otse, popularly called, Very Dark Man, demanding a retraction of his statements on Tuesday said to be defamatory against them.

This was contained in two letters issued by Mr Falana’s law firm and signed by one of its lawyers, Taiwo Olawanle.

Advertisement

VDM had claimed in a video and audio recording shared across several online platforms, that the Falanas’ allegedly connived with Bobrisky to pervert the cause of justice for financial gains and to get a presidential pardon for the former convict.

Falz also denied the insinuation of being involved in a homosexual affair with Bobrisky.

They described the entire publication as a vicious, wicked and reckless ploy to impugn their reputations and lower them in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public.

They are demanding an immediate retraction of the “offensive and derogatory” publication as well as a public apology within 24 hours, failure of which they will seek legal redress.

Advertisement

Senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin (AKA Falz) have written to critic, Vincent Otse, popularly called, Very Dark Man, demanding a retraction of his statements on Tuesday said to be defamatory against them.

This was contained in two letters issued by Mr Falana’s law firm and signed by one of its lawyers, Taiwo Olawanle.

Advertisement

VDM had claimed in a video and audio recording shared across several online platforms, that the Falanas’ allegedly connived with Bobrisky to pervert the cause of justice for financial gains and to get a presidential pardon for the former convict.

Falz also denied the insinuation of being involved in a homosexual affair with Bobrisky.

They described the entire publication as a vicious, wicked and reckless ploy to impugn their reputations and lower them in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public.

They are demanding an immediate retraction of the “offensive and derogatory” publication as well as a public apology within 24 hours, failure of which they will seek legal redress.

Advertisement

Senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin (AKA Falz) have written to critic, Vincent Otse, popularly called, Very Dark Man, demanding a retraction of his statements on Tuesday said to be defamatory against them.

This was contained in two letters issued by Mr Falana’s law firm and signed by one of its lawyers, Taiwo Olawanle.

Advertisement

VDM had claimed in a video and audio recording shared across several online platforms, that the Falanas’ allegedly connived with Bobrisky to pervert the cause of justice for financial gains and to get a presidential pardon for the former convict.

Falz also denied the insinuation of being involved in a homosexual affair with Bobrisky.

They described the entire publication as a vicious, wicked and reckless ploy to impugn their reputations and lower them in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public.

They are demanding an immediate retraction of the “offensive and derogatory” publication as well as a public apology within 24 hours, failure of which they will seek legal redress.

Advertisement

Senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin (AKA Falz) have written to critic, Vincent Otse, popularly called, Very Dark Man, demanding a retraction of his statements on Tuesday said to be defamatory against them.

This was contained in two letters issued by Mr Falana’s law firm and signed by one of its lawyers, Taiwo Olawanle.

Advertisement

VDM had claimed in a video and audio recording shared across several online platforms, that the Falanas’ allegedly connived with Bobrisky to pervert the cause of justice for financial gains and to get a presidential pardon for the former convict.

Falz also denied the insinuation of being involved in a homosexual affair with Bobrisky.

They described the entire publication as a vicious, wicked and reckless ploy to impugn their reputations and lower them in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public.

They are demanding an immediate retraction of the “offensive and derogatory” publication as well as a public apology within 24 hours, failure of which they will seek legal redress.

Advertisement

Senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin (AKA Falz) have written to critic, Vincent Otse, popularly called, Very Dark Man, demanding a retraction of his statements on Tuesday said to be defamatory against them.

This was contained in two letters issued by Mr Falana’s law firm and signed by one of its lawyers, Taiwo Olawanle.

Advertisement

VDM had claimed in a video and audio recording shared across several online platforms, that the Falanas’ allegedly connived with Bobrisky to pervert the cause of justice for financial gains and to get a presidential pardon for the former convict.

Falz also denied the insinuation of being involved in a homosexual affair with Bobrisky.

They described the entire publication as a vicious, wicked and reckless ploy to impugn their reputations and lower them in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public.

They are demanding an immediate retraction of the “offensive and derogatory” publication as well as a public apology within 24 hours, failure of which they will seek legal redress.

Advertisement

Senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin (AKA Falz) have written to critic, Vincent Otse, popularly called, Very Dark Man, demanding a retraction of his statements on Tuesday said to be defamatory against them.

This was contained in two letters issued by Mr Falana’s law firm and signed by one of its lawyers, Taiwo Olawanle.

Advertisement

VDM had claimed in a video and audio recording shared across several online platforms, that the Falanas’ allegedly connived with Bobrisky to pervert the cause of justice for financial gains and to get a presidential pardon for the former convict.

Falz also denied the insinuation of being involved in a homosexual affair with Bobrisky.

They described the entire publication as a vicious, wicked and reckless ploy to impugn their reputations and lower them in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public.

They are demanding an immediate retraction of the “offensive and derogatory” publication as well as a public apology within 24 hours, failure of which they will seek legal redress.