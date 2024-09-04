In other to solve the problem of malnutrition in the world, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, Microsoft Co-founder, Bill Gates is advocating improved agriculture productivity.

Bill Gates, who is a Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said this at the Nutrivision 2024, a Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition at Nile University Abuja.

He stated that making food more available at low cost and use of better seeds will contribute in combating malnutrition which according to him has become one of the things holding back potentials the most.

Advertisement

Mr. Gates added that a lot of people are undernourished in Sub-Saharan Africa and that the high inflation in Nigeria and other countries is also not helping in the bid to bring down malnutrition, especially in terms of having access to quality food.

He expressed his excitement that the Gates foundation is putting more resources into nutrition, but admitted that it is not something really simple to solve which according to him necessitates the need to work with the health and agricultural sector.

Advertisement

In other to solve the problem of malnutrition in the world, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, Microsoft Co-founder, Bill Gates is advocating improved agriculture productivity.

Bill Gates, who is a Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said this at the Nutrivision 2024, a Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition at Nile University Abuja.

He stated that making food more available at low cost and use of better seeds will contribute in combating malnutrition which according to him has become one of the things holding back potentials the most.

Advertisement

Mr. Gates added that a lot of people are undernourished in Sub-Saharan Africa and that the high inflation in Nigeria and other countries is also not helping in the bid to bring down malnutrition, especially in terms of having access to quality food.

He expressed his excitement that the Gates foundation is putting more resources into nutrition, but admitted that it is not something really simple to solve which according to him necessitates the need to work with the health and agricultural sector.

Advertisement

In other to solve the problem of malnutrition in the world, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, Microsoft Co-founder, Bill Gates is advocating improved agriculture productivity.

Bill Gates, who is a Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said this at the Nutrivision 2024, a Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition at Nile University Abuja.

He stated that making food more available at low cost and use of better seeds will contribute in combating malnutrition which according to him has become one of the things holding back potentials the most.

Advertisement

Mr. Gates added that a lot of people are undernourished in Sub-Saharan Africa and that the high inflation in Nigeria and other countries is also not helping in the bid to bring down malnutrition, especially in terms of having access to quality food.

He expressed his excitement that the Gates foundation is putting more resources into nutrition, but admitted that it is not something really simple to solve which according to him necessitates the need to work with the health and agricultural sector.

Advertisement

In other to solve the problem of malnutrition in the world, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, Microsoft Co-founder, Bill Gates is advocating improved agriculture productivity.

Bill Gates, who is a Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said this at the Nutrivision 2024, a Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition at Nile University Abuja.

He stated that making food more available at low cost and use of better seeds will contribute in combating malnutrition which according to him has become one of the things holding back potentials the most.

Advertisement

Mr. Gates added that a lot of people are undernourished in Sub-Saharan Africa and that the high inflation in Nigeria and other countries is also not helping in the bid to bring down malnutrition, especially in terms of having access to quality food.

He expressed his excitement that the Gates foundation is putting more resources into nutrition, but admitted that it is not something really simple to solve which according to him necessitates the need to work with the health and agricultural sector.

Advertisement

In other to solve the problem of malnutrition in the world, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, Microsoft Co-founder, Bill Gates is advocating improved agriculture productivity.

Bill Gates, who is a Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said this at the Nutrivision 2024, a Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition at Nile University Abuja.

He stated that making food more available at low cost and use of better seeds will contribute in combating malnutrition which according to him has become one of the things holding back potentials the most.

Advertisement

Mr. Gates added that a lot of people are undernourished in Sub-Saharan Africa and that the high inflation in Nigeria and other countries is also not helping in the bid to bring down malnutrition, especially in terms of having access to quality food.

He expressed his excitement that the Gates foundation is putting more resources into nutrition, but admitted that it is not something really simple to solve which according to him necessitates the need to work with the health and agricultural sector.

Advertisement

In other to solve the problem of malnutrition in the world, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, Microsoft Co-founder, Bill Gates is advocating improved agriculture productivity.

Bill Gates, who is a Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said this at the Nutrivision 2024, a Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition at Nile University Abuja.

He stated that making food more available at low cost and use of better seeds will contribute in combating malnutrition which according to him has become one of the things holding back potentials the most.

Advertisement

Mr. Gates added that a lot of people are undernourished in Sub-Saharan Africa and that the high inflation in Nigeria and other countries is also not helping in the bid to bring down malnutrition, especially in terms of having access to quality food.

He expressed his excitement that the Gates foundation is putting more resources into nutrition, but admitted that it is not something really simple to solve which according to him necessitates the need to work with the health and agricultural sector.

Advertisement

In other to solve the problem of malnutrition in the world, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, Microsoft Co-founder, Bill Gates is advocating improved agriculture productivity.

Bill Gates, who is a Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said this at the Nutrivision 2024, a Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition at Nile University Abuja.

He stated that making food more available at low cost and use of better seeds will contribute in combating malnutrition which according to him has become one of the things holding back potentials the most.

Advertisement

Mr. Gates added that a lot of people are undernourished in Sub-Saharan Africa and that the high inflation in Nigeria and other countries is also not helping in the bid to bring down malnutrition, especially in terms of having access to quality food.

He expressed his excitement that the Gates foundation is putting more resources into nutrition, but admitted that it is not something really simple to solve which according to him necessitates the need to work with the health and agricultural sector.

Advertisement

In other to solve the problem of malnutrition in the world, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, Microsoft Co-founder, Bill Gates is advocating improved agriculture productivity.

Bill Gates, who is a Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said this at the Nutrivision 2024, a Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition at Nile University Abuja.

He stated that making food more available at low cost and use of better seeds will contribute in combating malnutrition which according to him has become one of the things holding back potentials the most.

Advertisement

Mr. Gates added that a lot of people are undernourished in Sub-Saharan Africa and that the high inflation in Nigeria and other countries is also not helping in the bid to bring down malnutrition, especially in terms of having access to quality food.

He expressed his excitement that the Gates foundation is putting more resources into nutrition, but admitted that it is not something really simple to solve which according to him necessitates the need to work with the health and agricultural sector.