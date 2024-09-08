To end the spate of poverty and gender based violence globally, wife of former Governor of Ondo State Betty Akeredolu has emphasized on the need for developed and developing countries to ensure global partnerships to empower the girl child and reduce inequality to spur economic growth.

Speaking during the closing of a Summer Bootcamp in Ibadan m, Mrs Akeredolu said there was a connection between Gender Based Violence and poverty stressing the need for girls to be empowered so they can be financially independent.

She said women should be concerned and work towards eliminating feminised poverty that breeds violence at home and on the streets.

She reiterated the importance of aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by UN member states in 2015, a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

She said: “At the heart of these 17 SDGs is an urgent call for action by all countries- developed and developing in a global partnership.

“They recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand in hand with strategies that improve health and education.

“And reduce inequality and spur economic growth- all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forest.”

She decried low awareness and programmes on SDGs despite having offices and political appointments on SDGs.

“In BEMORE, we understood the role of SDGs and the benefits accruable if it could be implemented.

“That was why SDGs are like a jingle in BEMORE Summer Bootcamp since its inception in 2017,” she added.

The former first lady charged the participants of 2024 BEMORE Oyo to step down the training to other girls who were unable to attend.

The Chairman of the occasion, who is the Vice Chancellor, Dominican University, Prof. Jacinta Opara, charged the girls to put the training into good use and contribute to the development of the world.

“Remember you are the architect of your future and the world is full of opportunities and based on the skills acquired here there is no limit to what you can do,” Opara said.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ayodele Sonubi, who was represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Akinpelu, lauded the organiser of the programme.

The police commissioner harped on investing in the youths, saying it was a strategic means of securing the future and engendering a bright future for the nation.

