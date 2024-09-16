At least three people have been killed, and many others are feared to have been kidnapped after armed bandits attacked a church service in the Bakinpah-Maro community of Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna, on Sunday.

Although the police have yet to comment, the former chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, who confirmed the incident, said 30 persons were kidnapped.

He said that the terrorists, who arrived arround 10:00 AM in large numbers, targeted an ECWA and Catholic church.

Among those abducted is Bernard Gajera, a pastor from one of the churches.

Recall that last month, Maro community had raised funds to build a security post for law enforcement as part of their efforts to attract more security personnel, following repeated attacks that have kept farmers from their fields.