Bandits have reportedly attacked residents of the Garki community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Sunday night.

The attack by the Terrorists left a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake.

The bandits reportedly opened fire on unsuspecting residents, killing three people on the spot.

Several other residents of the area were reportedly abducted and taken away by the bandits, their fate currently remains unknown.

It will be recalled that bandits have launched ceaseless and brutal attacks on parts of Sokoto State.

The spate of attacks recently culminated in the abduction and later execution of the Emir of Sabon Gobir.

This attack comes in the wake of onslaught launched against them by troops.

It is also coming barely 48 hours after the decision by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle’s announcement that he will be leading the CDS and other Security chiefs to lead an onslaught against bandits in the Northwest.

Sokoto State is in the North Western region of Nigeria.