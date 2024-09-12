The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo is currently representing Nigeria at the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) first-ever symposium on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM 2024).

The event, which has been taking place over the past three days in Montréal, Canada, is themed “Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Global Harmonization and Interoperability: Challenges and Opportunities.”

AAM 2024 is a groundbreaking event built on the developments of ICAO’s DRONE ENABLE program.

The symposium focuses on innovative concepts in the emerging field of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, vertiports, automation, airspace integration, and a trust framework for these new technologies.

These discussions explore the challenges and opportunities that come with these new mobility concepts and infrastructures.

The event has attracted key stakeholders from across the aviation industry, academia, governments, and international organizations.

Experts and industry leaders in AAM and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) are gathered to exchange research, best practices, and lessons learned, with a focus on the integration of AAM into the global aviation system.

The ongoing work of ICAO related to these technologies has been at the center of the discussions, emphasizing the need for collective action.

In attendance alongside the Honourable Minister is Captain Chris Najomo, Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), as well as representatives from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and key industry players from Nigeria.

Notable international attendees include Ministers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, and Ghana, alongside Director-Generals and leading industry figures from around the globe.

The symposium has provided numerous networking and bilateral engagement opportunities, with exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies, ongoing research, and commercial activities in the rapidly evolving AAM sector.