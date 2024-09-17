According to authorities, a seven-story building in Sierra Leone’s capital collapsed, killing at least eight people, including three children, and trapping others beneath the wreckage.

The structure in eastern Freetown, which was thought to be utilized for both residential and business reasons, collapsed between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. (GMT), according to a statement from the National Disaster Management Agency.

Rescuers in Sierra Leone are still searching for more survivors.

According to the West African country’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), six individuals have been rescued from the rubble on Shell New Road, but “more people remain trapped”.

It added that some of those in the rubble had been “able to communicate their locations” to the rescuers.

Two cranes were brought in to help the rescue teams to try to clear the wreckage.

Sierra Leone is one of the world’s poorest countries, and buildings are often built with substandard materials.

