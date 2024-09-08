New yam festival is revered by the Igbos. To them, yam is significant to their culture and tradition.

Yam is a native food crop that the Igbo people of South Eastern part of Nigeria value and cherish.

They celebrate this staple food crop.

The Yam Festival, marks the end of the rainy season and the harvest of new yams.

Held mostly in August, the festival includes a week of ceremonies to thank God and ask for a bountiful harvest in the coming year.

The new Yam festival is a time for communities to come together and celebrate their culture and traditions.

While some call it “Iri ji” (a feast for eating new yams); some call it “Iwa ji” meaning, a feast for sharing new yams.

Traditional rulers, as the custodians of culture, ensure that the culture and traditions of their communities do not go into extinction.

Here, Ata Igbo ukwu, Umuzomgbo, autonomous community in Ihechiowa, Arochukwu local government area, is celebrating the new yam festival.

They call it Iri Ji.

The traditional ruler of the community, who is also the Chairman, Abia State Council of traditional rulers, Eze Linus Mba, is present to celebrate their cultural heritage.

Ata Igbo ukwu dance, Oji onu dance from Iburu, Ode cultural dance, and this one from Akwaibom state all spiced up the celebration of the new yam.

The activities, the food, and the whole ambience at a new yam festival depict the cultural heritage of the people.

As culture evolves, so do activities of the new yam festival to enhance its appeal and convenience.

During the festival, participants reflect on the importance of unity, love, and peace within their families, villages, and the community.

Significantly, cutting and eating the new yam during the festival is usually symbolic and that came to play.

For Governor Alex Otti, represented by his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, he is committed to supporting activities geared towards enhancing agriculture.

Other dignataries who spoke at the event highlighted the importance of the celebration and emphasised the need for the people of Igboland to always uphold their traditions.

