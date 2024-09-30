Action Peoples Congress in Rivers State insists Oct 5 Local Government Election will go ahead as planned, describing the Federal High Court judgement as judicial rascality.

National Chairman of the Party, Uchenna Nnadi, who spoke in Port Harcourt insisted that RSIEC will go ahead with the election as planned on the 5th of October 2024.

On the voter register, The APP insist that RSCIEC will rely on the September 4th State High Court Judgment which ordered the commission to make use of the Register used by INEC for the 2023 General Election.

