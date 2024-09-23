The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo on his well-deserved victory at the Edo State Governorship election.

Ganduje in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Edwin Olofu, said the triumph is a testament to the confidence the good people of Edo State have in the progressive vision and leadership of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led APC administration.

The National Chairman Ganduje conveyed the party’s warmest felicitations to Okpebholo.

He asserted that his victory reflects the trust and hope placed in his leadership, as well as the hard work and resilience of other party members and supporters who ensured a free, fair, and peaceful election.

Ganduje expressed confidence that with Senator Okpebholo’s leadership, Edo State is poised to witness unprecedented growth, peace, and development that will transform the lives of its citizens.

He promised that Okpebholo will continue to uphold the values of good governance, transparency, and service to the people which have been the bedrock of the APC’s vision for Nigeria.

He further stated that APC remains committed to supporting his administration and working together to ensure that the vision of a greater Edo State is achieved for the benefit of all.

Ganduje thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Progressive Governors Forum for their immense support, stating that the victory is for all the people of Edo, and we look forward to a prosperous new chapter for the state.

