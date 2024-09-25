Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris has been conferred with the prestigious Honorary Fellowship Award at the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria’s (ANAN) 29th Annual Conference in Abuja.

The conference, with the theme “Advancing Accounting Excellence in a Changing World,” drew together dignitaries from Nigeria.

The recognition is a testament to Governor Idris’s unwavering dedication to public service, his steadfast support for ANAN, and his unrelenting commitment to transparency and accountability in governance in the Nation and also to the people of Kebbi State

Advertisement

Governor Nasir was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who led a high-powered delegation including the State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, head of service Sufyanu Garba Bena, kebbi state APC chairman Abubakar Kana-Zuru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and among others.

Senator Tafida, while receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris expressed profound gratitude and also pledged Governor Idris’s continued commitment to upholding global best practices in transparency and accountability in managing Kebbi State’s resources.

Advertisement

Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris has been conferred with the prestigious Honorary Fellowship Award at the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria’s (ANAN) 29th Annual Conference in Abuja.

The conference, with the theme “Advancing Accounting Excellence in a Changing World,” drew together dignitaries from Nigeria.

The recognition is a testament to Governor Idris’s unwavering dedication to public service, his steadfast support for ANAN, and his unrelenting commitment to transparency and accountability in governance in the Nation and also to the people of Kebbi State

Advertisement

Governor Nasir was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who led a high-powered delegation including the State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, head of service Sufyanu Garba Bena, kebbi state APC chairman Abubakar Kana-Zuru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and among others.

Senator Tafida, while receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris expressed profound gratitude and also pledged Governor Idris’s continued commitment to upholding global best practices in transparency and accountability in managing Kebbi State’s resources.

Advertisement

Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris has been conferred with the prestigious Honorary Fellowship Award at the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria’s (ANAN) 29th Annual Conference in Abuja.

The conference, with the theme “Advancing Accounting Excellence in a Changing World,” drew together dignitaries from Nigeria.

The recognition is a testament to Governor Idris’s unwavering dedication to public service, his steadfast support for ANAN, and his unrelenting commitment to transparency and accountability in governance in the Nation and also to the people of Kebbi State

Advertisement

Governor Nasir was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who led a high-powered delegation including the State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, head of service Sufyanu Garba Bena, kebbi state APC chairman Abubakar Kana-Zuru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and among others.

Senator Tafida, while receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris expressed profound gratitude and also pledged Governor Idris’s continued commitment to upholding global best practices in transparency and accountability in managing Kebbi State’s resources.

Advertisement

Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris has been conferred with the prestigious Honorary Fellowship Award at the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria’s (ANAN) 29th Annual Conference in Abuja.

The conference, with the theme “Advancing Accounting Excellence in a Changing World,” drew together dignitaries from Nigeria.

The recognition is a testament to Governor Idris’s unwavering dedication to public service, his steadfast support for ANAN, and his unrelenting commitment to transparency and accountability in governance in the Nation and also to the people of Kebbi State

Advertisement

Governor Nasir was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who led a high-powered delegation including the State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, head of service Sufyanu Garba Bena, kebbi state APC chairman Abubakar Kana-Zuru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and among others.

Senator Tafida, while receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris expressed profound gratitude and also pledged Governor Idris’s continued commitment to upholding global best practices in transparency and accountability in managing Kebbi State’s resources.

Advertisement

Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris has been conferred with the prestigious Honorary Fellowship Award at the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria’s (ANAN) 29th Annual Conference in Abuja.

The conference, with the theme “Advancing Accounting Excellence in a Changing World,” drew together dignitaries from Nigeria.

The recognition is a testament to Governor Idris’s unwavering dedication to public service, his steadfast support for ANAN, and his unrelenting commitment to transparency and accountability in governance in the Nation and also to the people of Kebbi State

Advertisement

Governor Nasir was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who led a high-powered delegation including the State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, head of service Sufyanu Garba Bena, kebbi state APC chairman Abubakar Kana-Zuru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and among others.

Senator Tafida, while receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris expressed profound gratitude and also pledged Governor Idris’s continued commitment to upholding global best practices in transparency and accountability in managing Kebbi State’s resources.

Advertisement

Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris has been conferred with the prestigious Honorary Fellowship Award at the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria’s (ANAN) 29th Annual Conference in Abuja.

The conference, with the theme “Advancing Accounting Excellence in a Changing World,” drew together dignitaries from Nigeria.

The recognition is a testament to Governor Idris’s unwavering dedication to public service, his steadfast support for ANAN, and his unrelenting commitment to transparency and accountability in governance in the Nation and also to the people of Kebbi State

Advertisement

Governor Nasir was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who led a high-powered delegation including the State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, head of service Sufyanu Garba Bena, kebbi state APC chairman Abubakar Kana-Zuru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and among others.

Senator Tafida, while receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris expressed profound gratitude and also pledged Governor Idris’s continued commitment to upholding global best practices in transparency and accountability in managing Kebbi State’s resources.

Advertisement

Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris has been conferred with the prestigious Honorary Fellowship Award at the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria’s (ANAN) 29th Annual Conference in Abuja.

The conference, with the theme “Advancing Accounting Excellence in a Changing World,” drew together dignitaries from Nigeria.

The recognition is a testament to Governor Idris’s unwavering dedication to public service, his steadfast support for ANAN, and his unrelenting commitment to transparency and accountability in governance in the Nation and also to the people of Kebbi State

Advertisement

Governor Nasir was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who led a high-powered delegation including the State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, head of service Sufyanu Garba Bena, kebbi state APC chairman Abubakar Kana-Zuru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and among others.

Senator Tafida, while receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris expressed profound gratitude and also pledged Governor Idris’s continued commitment to upholding global best practices in transparency and accountability in managing Kebbi State’s resources.

Advertisement

Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris has been conferred with the prestigious Honorary Fellowship Award at the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria’s (ANAN) 29th Annual Conference in Abuja.

The conference, with the theme “Advancing Accounting Excellence in a Changing World,” drew together dignitaries from Nigeria.

The recognition is a testament to Governor Idris’s unwavering dedication to public service, his steadfast support for ANAN, and his unrelenting commitment to transparency and accountability in governance in the Nation and also to the people of Kebbi State

Advertisement

Governor Nasir was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who led a high-powered delegation including the State Accountant General, Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, head of service Sufyanu Garba Bena, kebbi state APC chairman Abubakar Kana-Zuru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and among others.

Senator Tafida, while receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris expressed profound gratitude and also pledged Governor Idris’s continued commitment to upholding global best practices in transparency and accountability in managing Kebbi State’s resources.