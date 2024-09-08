The Anambra State All Progressives Congress (APC), has withdraw from participating in the forthcoming local government election, scheduled for September 28th, 2024 in the State.

The party also announced, suing the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) and Anambra State House of Assembly over what they described as irregularities in the conduct of the electoral process, even as they asked the court to nullify the election if ANSIEC goes ahead to conduct the exercise.

They stressed that involving in the election would amount to legalizing illegality in Nigeria democratic setting.

The motion not to participate in the LG’s election was moved by Hon Donatus Emecheta and seconded by Hon Ikunwata Charles Obadike during the party’s stakeholders meeting held at the state headquarters, opposite the state government house, Enugu-Onitsha expressway Awka, on Saturday.

Speaking further on the election while addressing members, the State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, noted that the APC under his able leadership will not involved because the ANSIEC and the state governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo are not ready to conduct the exercise in free, fair and credible manner.

