The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the warrant for the arrest of Andrew Wynne, Lucky Obiyan, and Musa Abdullahi on alleged offences of Treason and Inciting Mutiny.Ruling on an exparte application filed by the Inspector General of Police dated 2nd September, Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order as prayed by the counsel representing the police.

This order is coming a day after the police had declared Martin Wynne and Lucky Ehis for the same offenses.

Court adjourned till 23rd September for ruling on the bail application of the defendant

Justice Emeka Nwite ordered that he be remanded in Kuje correctional center.

