Justice Deinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed Thursday, September 12, to hear all applications on the forfeited monies and properties linked to a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele.

Justice Akintayo Aluko On August 15, ordered an interim forfeiture of a cash sum totalling $2.045 million, and some landed properties linked to the embattled banker following an ex-parte application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge granted the forfeiture order, after hearing the application of EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

Other properties ordered to be forfeited by the court include: two fully detached duplexes of identical structures, lying being and situated at No. 17b Hakeem Odumosu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos; an undeveloped land, measuring 1919.592sqm with Survey Plan No. DS/LS/340 at Oyinkan Abayomi Drive (Formerly Queens Drive), Ikoyi, Lagos; a bungalow at No. 65a Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, (Formerly Queens Drive), Ikoyi, Lagos and a four-bedroom duplex at 12a Probyn Road, Ikoyi;

Others are an industrial complex under construction in Agbor, Delta State; 8 units of an undetached apartment on a plot measuring 2457.60sqm at No. 8a Adekunle Lawal Road, Ikoyi, and a full duplex together with all its appurtenances on a plot of land measuring 2217.87sqm at 2a Bank Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Justice Aluko had also ordered the forfeiture of two share certificates of Queensdorf Global Fund Limited Trust belonging to Mr. Emefiele.

The judge, after granting the motion, ordered the EFCC to publish the forfeiture notice in a well-circulated national newspaper within 14 days, for any interested party to show cause why the money and properties should not be finally forfeited to the government.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, Bilikisu Buhari-Bala appeared for the EFCC, while Olalekan Ojo (SAN) appeared for Mr Emefiele.

Also, Chibuzor Opara announced his appearance for the occupants of 8a, Adekunle Lawal No. 8a Adekunle Lawal Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mrs. Buhari-Bala informed the court that the matter was fixed for report of compliance with the orders made on August 15, 2024.

She also informed the court that the EFCC had filed an affidavit showing that the order was published on August 28, 2024 in the Punch newspapers.

Mrs Buhari-Bala further informed the court that she had received two court processes from Mr Emefiele, which she had yet to respond to.

She therefore asked the court for a short date, to enable her to respond to Mr Emefiele’s applications.

In his response, Mr. Ojo informed the court that the processes filed on behalf of Mr Emefiele was to stop further proceedings in the forfeiture suit.

He stated that “the law says, where there is an application of such, the issue of final forfeiture should be stated”.

Mr Ojo further informed the court that his client’s application, being an Interlocutory one, must be heard and determined before any further proceedings.

He therefore urged the court to adjourn to Monday, to hear his client’s application.

However, Mr Opara told the court that he was yet to have all processes filed in the matter, despite applying to court for a search.

He equally prayed for an adjournment to enable him file his client’s processes.

Justice Dipeolu, after listening to all counsel, adjourned till September 12, for hearing of all applications.

