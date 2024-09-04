The President, Yoruba Council Worldwide, Dotun Hassan is appealing to all ethnic nationalities living in Lagos to embrace peace and respect traditional authorities of the domain.

Addressing Journalists in Ile-Ife, Dotun Hassan also promised to resist any attempt to subject the stool and office of Iyaloja General, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo to ridicule in any market in Lagos and beyond.

He said allegation in some quarters that Folashade Tinubu-Ojo was requesting some levies to be paid by traders at Computer Village in Lagos is a blatant lie, and an attempt to damage her reputation.

Mr. Dotun Hassan also called on the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwoolu, to set up an emergency commission of inquiry into the allegation and fish out those behind it, in the interest of all.

According to him, peace, unity and harmony remain sacrosanct and uncompromising ultimate goal in market administration which every trader must be committed to.