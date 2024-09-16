The 2nd phase of free food distribution has begun in Akwa Ibom state.

The initiative is part of Governor Umo Eno’s Arise Food Security Programme.

Beneficiaries are drawn from the social register across of the state.

Each beneficiary presents a food voucher and receives either a 5kg bag of rice, garri or beans.

Governor Eno says the exercise is only a temporary measure of ensuring food sufficiency.

He encouraged the residents to engage in farming for food availability and affordability in the state.

324,000 households benefited from the free food vouchers in the first batch.