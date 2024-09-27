The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has condoled with the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, on the passing of his beloved wife, Mrs. Patience Umo Eno.

The Minister described Mrs. Umo Eno as an exceptional philanthropist whose virtues and kindness touched countless lives.

He urged Governor Umo Eno to find solace in the divine will of God and the cherished memories of his late wife.

The Minister prayed that God Almighty grant the bereaved family and the entire Akwa Ibom people the fortitude and resilience to bear the rare loss.

“May the soul of Mrs. Patience Umo Eno rest in perfect peace,” he prayed.