The Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health says the state has recorded 6 cases of Monkey Pox (Mpox).

According to Samuel S. Etuk, the State Disease Surveillance & Notification Officer, there are currently 6 confirmed Mpox cases in Akwa Ibom State.

There are 3 in Onna LGA, 2 in Uyo LGA and 1 in Nsit Ubium LGA.

Residents have been advised to adhere to the following prevention measures to minimize the risk of contacting the disease.

1. Avoid contact with confirmed cases.

Avoid contact animals that could harbour Mpox virus.

Practice frequent hand washing with soap and water.

Ensure all animal food products are properly cooked before eating.

Report all cases with fever, rashes, muscle pains, swollen lymph nodes to the nearest health facility for care.

According to him, the contact tracing for any transmission was conducted while the affected persons had been placed in isolation.

He disclosed that 10 community informants had been engaged per ward in the state to work in catchment areas to report to the health facility focal person, who in turn would forward the same to the local government disease surveillance and notification officers for an onward report to the state Ministry of Health.

Mpox spreads from animal to animal and is called zoonotic; while man to man is transmitted directly or indirectly through urine, faces, blood, sexual contact, broken skin, eyes, nose, mouth, contact with skin lesions and oral secretions.

The disease symptom lasts between five and 21 days of incubation period.