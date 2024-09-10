In line with his promise to reform the power sector and ease the burden of the people of the State in accessing electricity, the governor of Ondo State Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially inaugurated the O’Datiwa Meters, kickstarting electricity mass metering programme across the State.

Speaking at the event, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, the Governor stated that the initiative would put an end to arbitrary and inflated electricity bills.

Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized the significance of the initiative in ensuring a transparent, fair, and efficient electricity supply system, stressing that accurate metering is not only a technical necessity but a fundamental right for all consumers, as it will help eliminate the uncertainties and discrepancies that have long affected the billing process.

According to him, programme marks a crucial step in our commitment to providing every citizen with a reliable and equitable electricity billing system.

He added that by subsidizing the meters, the government aims to address energy theft and inefficient billing practices, ensuring that residents of Ondo State pay only for the energy they consume.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also pointed out a recent milestone in the state’s regulatory powers with the transfer of electricity oversight from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (SERB).

The Governor announced that Ondo State is preparing for an ambitious venture into power generation, transmission, and distribution.

He called on both distribution and generation companies to collaborate with the state in achieving its goals.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his vision in transforming the energy sector in the State. He remarked that the launch of the mass metering program marks a significant milestone in the state’s history.