The Benue State Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes, ACReSAL has distributed food items to vulnerable groups in communities in Vandeikya local government.

Making the presentations at several Locations in Vandeikya local government, the state project coordinator, Victor Amah explained that

the initiative was part of ACReSAL’s effort with the support of the state government to cushion effects of the current economic hardship.

This distribution targeted at vulnerable groups particularly widows were done at Saint Winifred Catholic church, Ihugh, Saint Robert

catholic church, Gbem, Our Lady Queen of peace church, Mede and Christ the king central church, Vandeikya,

The program which is expected to cover all the senatorial districts of the state is also targeted at reaching fifteen Internally Displaced

Persons Camps with a total of ten thousand bags of rice, eight thousand bags of beans, five thousand gallons of oil and two thousand bags of> salt procured for distribution to the targeted groups.

The state project coordinator, Victor Amah disclosed that the wider scope of the initiative will include setting up temporal shelters for

IDPs pending when they will be relocated to their ancestral homes by the government

Lamenting about the harsh economic situation occasioned by the removal of subsidy on patrol is the local government chairman of Vandeikya, who

charged the recipients to resist the temptation of selling the food items but rather use it to ameliorate their condition.

Beneficiaries, thanked ACReSAL for the food items promising to use it for their family needs.

The items distributed across the local government included 3000 bags of rice, 1,200 bags of beans, 800 gallons of oil and 400 bags of salt

which was supervised by the Executive Secretary of SEMA, James Iorpuu.