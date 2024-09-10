Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved promotion examination for all the staff of Kwara State Teaching Service Commission that are due for 2023/2024 promotion.

The Chairman, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar, disclosed this in Ilorin while addressing the management staff of the commission in his office.

He affirmed that the approval is another testimony to Governor AbdulRazaq’s commitment to improving the welfare of teachers in the state.

Bello recalled that His Excellency on assumption of office in 2019 cash backed the promotions for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and has since cash backed the promotions to 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The Chairman, however, implored the affected Tescom Staff to remain committed to their primary assignments to further sustain effective service delivery as expected.

Mallam Bello added that the present administration will continue to give necessary attention to their welfare toward motivating them for better performance, stressing that the examination date will be announced communicated.