The memory of the 9/11 attacks remains vivid, even as Wednesday marks 23 years since a clear morning in New York turned into a nightmare that shook the country to its core.

US President, Joe Biden and Vice President, Kamala Harris are in attendance at the 9/11 memorial service on the 23rd anniversary of the terror attacks.

Trump and his running mate JD Vance are in New York to remember the terror attacks.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Chuck Schumer are also in attendance at the memorial.

The attacks occurred on September 11, 2001, and marked the deadliest attacks in American history.

About 3,000 people were killed, and thousands more suffered and died as a result of sicknesses contracted while working near Ground Zero in the aftermath.

Terrorists hijacked two planes, hitting the World Trade Center, while another plane targeted the Pentagon in Washington DC.

A memorial is held every year to honor the lives lost 23 years ago.

The ceremony began with a performance of the National Anthem before the names of New Yorkers who died in the attack were read aloud.

