A vehicle accident in Kaduna State has killed 40 people, majority of them Children.

The victims were traveling for the Eid-el Maulud celebration when their bus collided with a truck on Saminaka Road in Lere Local Government Area.

The death toll, initially reported as 25, has tragically risen as more victims passed away while receiving treatment.

Advertisement

The children were en-route to a religious event when their bus, overloaded and speeding, lost control and crashed into the vehicle.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, instructing the commissioner of health to ensure that all survivors receive the necessary medical attention.