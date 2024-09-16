The Nigerian Correctional Service has begun the manhunt for 281 inmates who fled the medium security custodial centre following the floods that brought down the walls of the custodial centre and the staff quarters.

In a statement, spokesman for the correctional service, Umar Abubakar, said

though the inmates are at large the service has their biometrics and it is asking members of the public for useful information that will lead to their recapture.

He said 7 have been recaptured, following the assistance of security agencies, while efforts are on to recapture more of the fleeing inmates.

Advertisement

The spokes for the service assures that although worrisome, the incident will not affect public safety.

He urges members of the public with useful information to contact the service.