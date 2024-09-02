The 2 Brigade Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives at 6 Battalion Range Area of Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Lieutenant Adebowale Adejimi, acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a press release in Uyo on Saturday, said the exercise will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, September 10-19, 2024.

He urged the people of Abak to stay off the designated exercise area within the period, even as he encouraged them not to panic at the sound of the explosives.

Adejimi assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and properties in the area.

Advertisement

The 2 Brigade Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives at 6 Battalion Range Area of Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Lieutenant Adebowale Adejimi, acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a press release in Uyo on Saturday, said the exercise will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, September 10-19, 2024.

He urged the people of Abak to stay off the designated exercise area within the period, even as he encouraged them not to panic at the sound of the explosives.

Adejimi assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and properties in the area.

Advertisement

The 2 Brigade Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives at 6 Battalion Range Area of Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Lieutenant Adebowale Adejimi, acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a press release in Uyo on Saturday, said the exercise will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, September 10-19, 2024.

He urged the people of Abak to stay off the designated exercise area within the period, even as he encouraged them not to panic at the sound of the explosives.

Adejimi assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and properties in the area.

Advertisement

The 2 Brigade Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives at 6 Battalion Range Area of Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Lieutenant Adebowale Adejimi, acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a press release in Uyo on Saturday, said the exercise will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, September 10-19, 2024.

He urged the people of Abak to stay off the designated exercise area within the period, even as he encouraged them not to panic at the sound of the explosives.

Adejimi assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and properties in the area.

Advertisement

The 2 Brigade Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives at 6 Battalion Range Area of Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Lieutenant Adebowale Adejimi, acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a press release in Uyo on Saturday, said the exercise will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, September 10-19, 2024.

He urged the people of Abak to stay off the designated exercise area within the period, even as he encouraged them not to panic at the sound of the explosives.

Adejimi assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and properties in the area.

Advertisement

The 2 Brigade Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives at 6 Battalion Range Area of Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Lieutenant Adebowale Adejimi, acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a press release in Uyo on Saturday, said the exercise will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, September 10-19, 2024.

He urged the people of Abak to stay off the designated exercise area within the period, even as he encouraged them not to panic at the sound of the explosives.

Adejimi assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and properties in the area.

Advertisement

The 2 Brigade Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives at 6 Battalion Range Area of Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Lieutenant Adebowale Adejimi, acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a press release in Uyo on Saturday, said the exercise will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, September 10-19, 2024.

He urged the people of Abak to stay off the designated exercise area within the period, even as he encouraged them not to panic at the sound of the explosives.

Adejimi assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and properties in the area.

Advertisement

The 2 Brigade Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives at 6 Battalion Range Area of Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Lieutenant Adebowale Adejimi, acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a press release in Uyo on Saturday, said the exercise will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, September 10-19, 2024.

He urged the people of Abak to stay off the designated exercise area within the period, even as he encouraged them not to panic at the sound of the explosives.

Adejimi assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and properties in the area.