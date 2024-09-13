Thirteen people have been injured in Russia’s Tver region after a large Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire there, according to the country’s health ministry.

Unverified footage has emerged purportedly showing a massive blast in the town. Video footage circulating on social media showed detonations and smoke covering a large stretch of sky.

A partial evacuation of the region was ordered after the strike in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The regional governor later encouraged residents to return, saying that all infrastructure in the town was working normally again.

AFP and Reuters news agencies have quoted Ukrainian sources as saying an ammunitions warehouse had been struck.

The military site reportedly housed fuel tanks, as well as artillery shells, ballistic missiles, and explosives, in a series of warehouses. These are all weapons that have been used in Russia’s relentless full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This latest attack by Ukraine is the kind it has been wanting to carry out with missiles supplied by its western allies. However, in the absence of approval from the

US and UK, it has once again hit Russian targets with drones it has made itself.

The target this time, though, is significant. A military arsenal, worth almost £30m ($39m), has seemingly gone up in a series of explosions. NASA reported a series of heat sources from satellite imagery.

A light-magnitude earthquake was even reported in the surrounding Tver region.

The head of Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Telegram that in addition to its own ammunition, including Grad rockets, Russia had also started to store North Korean missiles in Toropets.

None of these claims have been independently verified.

Toropets lies about 380km (236 miles) north-west of Russia’s capital Moscow, and some 470km north of the border with Ukraine.

Over the past few months, Kyiv has grown in confidence and ambition as it has ramped up drone attacks inside Russia. It’s struck as far as 1,800km (1,118 miles) in the past, when a long-range radar was hit in the city of Orsk.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the authorities in Toropets said buses had already been prepared for the evacuation.

They also claimed the situation was “under control” in the town of about 13,000 residents.

The authorities did not say how many people were being evacuated.

Meanwhile, Russia’s state media reported that regional schools and kindergartens would be closed on Wednesday.

The level of destruction in Toropets will give Ukrainian forces a much-needed morale boost. It is also hoped it sends the West a political message – that targeting sites inside Russia helps Ukraine defend itself, and will not cause an escalation with Moscow.

Russia’s defence ministry reported on Wednesday that it had destroyed a total of 54 drones in overnight attacks across five Russian regions – Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Smolensk and Belgorod.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said four civilians were injured in a “drone attack on a minibus” in the city of Shebekino.

Ukraine has not commented on the reported attacks.

