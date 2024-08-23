Nigeria has recorded a first in the prevention and treatment of malaria as the WHO has prequalified Sulphadoxine/Pyrimethamine Tablets 500/25 mg, manufactured by an indigenous company.

Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye announced this major breakthrough at a press briefing in Lagos.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease that is preventable and curable.

Pregnant women and children are the most vulnerable and Nigeria accounts for more than a quarter of all malaria deaths worldwide.

To reduce malaria burden, the NAFDAC is collaborating with local drug manufacturers to enhance competitiveness of Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industry in the global space while projecting toward self-sufficiency in production of essential medicines, and NAFDAC says its strategy is paying off.

The Director General also explained the benefits of this prequalification status

Dr Makinde, a Consultant Obstetrician Gynaecologist with the Lagos state university teaching hospital with special interest in maternal and fetal health. He believes the feat is beneficial for all stakeholders in maternal and natal care.