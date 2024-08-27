The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos have transitioned to a new visa services provider.

The decision was announced through the Embassy’s official website.

It was earlier disclosed that for those with non-immigrant visa interviews scheduled on or before August 16, 2024, no additional action is required; and that individuals can continue to access their accounts at ustraveldocs.com to view appointment details and contact customer service as needed.

For interviews scheduled on or after August 26, 2024, applicants will need to use the new visa services website, which is already active.

The new site will also handle fee payments, appointment scheduling, and customer services.

On its verified ‘X’ handle (formerly Twitter) @USinNigeria, it said: “Important Visa Services Update!

“We have moved to a new visa services provider! You can now schedule interview appointments on the new website”

The official website – www.usvisaappt.com/ said: “This newly enhanced site is the official U.S. website where you can create your account, pay your visa application fee, and schedule your U.S. visa appointment online. Information services for U.S. visa applicants and American Citizens are also available now to support you.

“Need a quick response to a tricky question? Set up your account and try our online chat application! Please see the Contact Us page for operational hours and methods.

“The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs website and Consular Post are the official source of visa information and can be found here: https://ng.usembassy.gov/”