President Bola Tinubu condoles with the Ayoola family of Ilesha, Osun State, over the passing of Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola.

The late Ayoola was a retired justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and former Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Justice Ayoola had an illustrious career as a lawyer and judicial officer, serving as Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Gambia from 1980 to 1983; Chief Justice of the Gambia from 1983 to 1992; President of the Court of Appeals of Seychelles, and Justice of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria from 1992 to 1998.

President Tinubu mourns the late jurist, yet extols his dedication to the service of the nation, his renowned integrity, and courage to act in the interest of justice.

The President also commiserates with the associates of the deceased and members of the Nigerian judicial society over the loss.

President Tinubu states that Justice Ayoola will always be remembered for his rare principles, discipline, brilliance, and impeccable jurisprudential knowledge.

The President prays for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman and solace to his family.