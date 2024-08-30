Telegram’s CEO and founder, Pavel Durov, is under formal investigation in France, with Paris prosecutors confirming his involvement in an ongoing probe into organized crime conducted on the popular messaging app.

39 years old Durov, has not been detained but has been placed under judicial supervision.

Under the terms of this supervision, he must pay a €5 million deposit and is required to report to a French police station twice a week.

Additionally, the Russian-born billionaire, who also holds French citizenship, is barred from leaving French territory.

The charges Mr Durov faces include allegations of complicity in the administration of an online platform to enable illicit transactions by an organized gang, refusal to cooperate with authorities, and complicity in the organized criminal distribution of sexual images of children.

According to officials, Mr Durov was first detained upon his arrival at Le Bourget Airport north of Paris last Saturday, following the issuance of a warrant for offences related to the Telegram app.

In France, being placed under formal investigation does not imply guilt. It signifies that the investigating judges believe there is substantial evidence to justify further inquiry.

This development does not necessarily mean that Durov will face a trial.

So far, Pavel Durov has made no public comments regarding these allegations.