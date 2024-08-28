A four-year project that seeks to support local youth and women innovations and interventions to tackle climate change and provide solutions has kicked off.

Stakeholders at the event agree that the platform to promote climate justice and empower the youth and rural women is timely.

The growing climate crisis continues to raise concerns on adaptation methods to get through the changing times through innovative climate solutions.

Experts believe that with Nigeria’s peculiar situation of high poverty levels and dwindling economy, locally sourced innovations need to be encouraged.

This time they are keying in to empower women and youths by supporting local innovations in rural areas through the creation of an innovation lab that will identify and overcome the challenges faced by these solutions.

The program hopes to ensure that the challenges faced by small holder farmers who make up over 70 percent of Nigeria’s rural population get the resources and support needed to adopt better climate smart agricultural solutions.

Organisers say this project was borne out of a gap that existed after research was done in 2023.

The theme, Youth and Climate Change Innovation Lab hopes to ensure that rural youths and women ensure they receive the recognition, support, and resources necessary to scale up and succeed.