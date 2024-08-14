The Speaker of the House of Representatives and sponsor of the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation, says he has decided to withdraw the controversial bill.

Tajudeen Abbas says the decision follows his extensive consultations with a broad range of stakeholders and a careful consideration of the nation’s current circumstances.

The Speaker says the withdrawal is in response to the voices and concerns of the people.

He acknowledges the significance of the concerns raised and the attention the Bill has generated.

The Speaker reaffirms he will never support any action that might disrupt the peace and unity of the nation.

“The public is hereby notified of the withdrawal of the Counter Subversion Bill and other related ones introduced on July 23, 2024,” he says.