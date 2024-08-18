The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to immediately disclose the exact monthly running costs, amounting to millions of naira, being paid to members of the National Assembly.

SERAP is also demanding detailed accounts of how these funds are being spent.

SERAP urged the leadership of the National Assembly to cease the alleged practice of unilaterally determining their salaries, allowances, and running costs, which contradicts the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) and the country’s international obligations.

The organisation further insisted that the practice of depositing running costs directly into the personal accounts of lawmakers should end.

SERAP is advocating for any alleged misuse or mismanagement of these funds to be reported to the relevant anti-corruption agencies for thorough investigation and prosecution, where applicable evidence exists.

SERAP also called for the immediate disclosure of the total running costs paid to lawmakers to date and requested the return of any public funds that have been misappropriated or misused.

The request for accountability follows the disclosure by Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, who represents Kano South senatorial district of Kano State in the National Assembly, that Senators get ₦21 million naira monthly each as allowances and running costs.

In a letter dated August 17, 2024, and signed by SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, it expressed concern over the current practice of lawmakers determining their own salaries, allowances, and running costs.

SERAP highlighted the lack of transparency in the spending of millions of naira allocated for these running costs.

SERAP emphasised that the constitutional oath of office taken by lawmakers obliges them to ensure transparency and accountability regarding the exact amounts of salaries, allowances, and running costs they receive.